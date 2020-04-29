Monitoring tool for both iOs and Android?

dylanmorris6
- Apr 23, 2020
- 5
Hello people
Are there parents with teenage kids here?
Recently, I've started thinking about the way my son uses his phone. Maybe I will be considered some paranoid parent, but that issue really disturbs me a lot.
But I want to say that we really trust each other, but sometimes he acts suspiciously and doesn't answer my questions...
Ok, so, I started looking for some kind of parental monitoring software or ap that would allow me at least see who calls him. I don't ask for GPS location or some kind of spying, but being able to see what websites he visits would be a helpful feature.
The thing is that there are many tools that work ONLY with Android or iOs. I look for an app that will work well with both. Because, you know, children are picky today, and a lot of them want phones, in particular.
(I'm an android fan, sorry. paranoid android.)
