Monitor with USB-C DP input?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
37,511
Hey everyone,

This is a little bit of an unusual one for me.

Better half has a Dell Ultrathin S2718D monitor. It's inputs are HDMI or USB-C, but the USB-C port has a little Displayport logo on it. It looks like this:

1696724800313.png



The computer I need to hook it up to does not have an HDMI out or DVI out, just displayport.


I've been searching for adapter cables, but those I can find seem designed to use a USB-C port on a laptop and output to a Displayport monitor.

Does anyone know if there is anything special I need to go the opposite direction?

I mean, I could always use an active HDMI adapter, but I'd rather not.

I'd appreciate any experience anyone can share with these. I've never seen a monitor with a USB-C input (for video) before.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top