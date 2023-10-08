Monitor with USB-C DP input?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey everyone,
This is a little bit of an unusual one for me.
Better half has a Dell Ultrathin S2718D monitor. It's inputs are HDMI or USB-C, but the USB-C port has a little Displayport logo on it. It looks like this:
The computer I need to hook it up to does not have an HDMI out or DVI out, just displayport.
I've been searching for adapter cables, but those I can find seem designed to use a USB-C port on a laptop and output to a Displayport monitor.
Does anyone know if there is anything special I need to go the opposite direction?
I mean, I could always use an active HDMI adapter, but I'd rather not.
I'd appreciate any experience anyone can share with these. I've never seen a monitor with a USB-C input (for video) before.
