Hi,



My monitor will not wake up after waking up the system. The system itself wakes up (power LED, disks start spinning, I can hear audio activating), but the monitor will not power up. After 20 secs the system then restarts.

That's with the motherboard BIOS setting of Wake on -> BIOS. When I change this to "OS" option, the same happens with the exception that the system is not restarted.



The hardware was just upgraded (Intel --> AMD), and I did not reinstall my system after this upgrade. Everything works except for this waking up.

The monitor wakes up properly if it is only monitor sleep, but not with the whole machine sleep.





Windows 10, latest

GPU: Gigabyte GForce 970 (latest drivers)

Monitor: HP ZR30w

MB: MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX (latest drivers)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600

SSD: Samsung EVO 960 M.2

Adaptec RAID 2405 (RAID card)