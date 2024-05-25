Monitor for productivity work (32" 4k or 40" 5k) - replacing a Benq SW320 - was thinking of Asus Rog Swift OLED PG32UCDM but.....😱

Hello everyone,
My Benq SW320 needs to be replaced (red line) and I am looking for a new main monitor (also using a second monitor - Dell G2723D 2560X1440 @120Hz).
I don't game at all but would like the option once in a while. I work up to 10 hours a day and in some cases the monitor could be on for even 18 hours. Desktop work (web development & Adobe Creative Suite so UI elements are always there).
I was thinking of getting the new Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM that also has great color space coverage (even Adobe RGB) but then I got scared when reading about burn-in issues, especially for my use case.
Then I was looking at the Dell U4025QW and this review also put me off - RTINGS Dell U4025QW Monitor Review
They say that it has terribkle ghosting???
Here I am again about 5 years after I bought the SW320 for professional use and getting a monitor is still the hardest HW choice!
From my understanding right now in order to also move away from the ancient 60hz refresh rate, my only options are professional monitors like that - Asus Pro Art PA32UCG
This Asus supports 120Hz
I would prefer to spent less than that but I really don't know where to look at and I don't want to buy another monitor with 60Hz refresh rate to stare at all day!
Any suggestions?
