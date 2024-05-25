Monitor for productivity work (32" 4k or 40" 5k) - replacing a Benq SW320 - was thinking of Asus Rog Swift OLED PG32UCDM but.....😱

J

JargonGR

Dec 16, 2006
504
Hello everyone,

My Benq SW320 needs to be replaced (red line) and I am looking for a new main monitor (also using a second monitor - Dell G2723D 2560X1440 @120Hz).

I don't game at all but would like the option once in a while. I work up to 10 hours a day and in some cases the monitor could be on for even 18 hours. Desktop work (web development & Adobe Creative Suite so UI elements are always there).

I was thinking of getting the new Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM that also has great color space coverage (even Adobe RGB) but then I got scared when reading about burn-in issues, especially for my use case.
Then I was looking at the Dell U4025QW and this review also put me off - RTINGS Dell U4025QW Monitor Review
They say that it has terribkle ghosting???

Here I am again about 5 years after I bought the SW320 for professional use and getting a monitor is still the hardest HW choice!

From my understanding right now in order to also move away from the ancient 60hz refresh rate, my only options are professional monitors like that - Asus Pro Art PA32UCG
This Asus supports 120Hz

I would prefer to spent less than that but I really don't know where to look at and I don't want to buy another monitor with 60Hz refresh rate to stare at all day!

Any suggestions?
 
I'd avoid oled for your usage (too static) , but you could get a mini led monitor, or a plain ips high refresh 4k monitor like the m32u as a basic option. There are a lot of different ones that would be fine.

You shouldn't need to spend more than $500-600 for a basic 144hz 32", or $350-400 for a basic 27".

For mini led, there are a lot of 27" options such as the ktc monitor that are solid at around $600. 32" mini led runs a lot for some reason.
 
60 Hz isnt bad, unless you need to work on high refresh (video) content.
while it might be different for some, i rather have synced 60 (g-sync or vrr), than anything above it thats only using v-sync. even with movies/videos its a better experience, especially on compressed/re-encoded stuff.

having seen LGs next to "my" sonys, running store demos for about a year (from 9-9 every day), the LGs experienced image retention (mainly on green), while the sony using the same (LG) panel did not,
so most problems seem to be related to sw/fw and anything thats implemented (like pixel shift) to counter IR/BI, and not really the panel (or tech) itself.

if you plan on using it past 5y, might be an issue, but outside that, i dont see a problem using oled (just use the "wipe" feature at the min hour of use its recommended), but i dont see the gains for your use,
especially since there are now led driven screens that perform almost identical (black levels).
 
