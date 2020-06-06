Monero XMR -- is anyone [H]ard mining?

I feel dirty. I went to /Reddit to get some current information about mining Monero.

Seems like Monero mining was designed to be resistant to ASICs.

Is anyone here at the [H]orde mining XMR?

Lots of the folks at Reddit are mining with AMD Ryzen hardware. The faster the CPU and the faster the memory the better. Sounds [H]ard to me!
 
Oops! I meant XMR. I edited the title and post to reflect XMR.

I also read enough at /reddit to realize that no one is mining anything for profit. It is all about ideology or fun or the chance to purchase a lottery ticket anonymously. As I was advised here at [H] ... if I want to own some XMR I should go to the online exchange and purchase the crypto asset.

The other thing I learned in my online research is there are apps for your phone where you can find local people in your area that will sell crypto for cash. Due Diligence is your responsibility ... but you can purchase various crypto for cash with local sellers. This is mostly anonymous if you practice safe purchasing.
 
