Mom's PC... buy b450 + 3400G now? or wait for 5000g?

I haven't built a pc since 2009.This is super low budget for mom, and I'm guessing I can't squeeze out much OC from a ryzen 5 3400g with stock cooling.Wish I could buy the 4400g. Stupid AMDThe only thing she really needs is a quiet pc with 4k60 video to plug into a 4k TV in the future.But a little future proofing is nice too.This is the budget system I came up with...Does ddr 3600 squeeze out more performance from the ryzen?Intel i3-10100 trades blows with the 3400G, but cheap intel mobos don't have hdmi 2.0.So big question is... do you think I can get a cheap system at this price when 5000g comes out? What's the R5 5000g msrp gonna be?or should I just pull the trigger now.Mom doesn't need anything fancy.Her AMD llano A6-3400m laptop just failed, and I decided to move her back to desktop PC since the laptop never moves.