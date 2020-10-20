Mom's PC... buy b450 + 3400G now? or wait for 5000g?

Kdawg

I haven't built a pc since 2009.
This is super low budget for mom, and I'm guessing I can't squeeze out much OC from a ryzen 5 3400g with stock cooling.
Wish I could buy the 4400g. Stupid AMD

The only thing she really needs is a quiet pc with 4k60 video to plug into a 4k TV in the future.
But a little future proofing is nice too.

This is the budget system I came up with...
Does ddr 3600 squeeze out more performance from the ryzen?

Intel i3-10100 trades blows with the 3400G, but cheap intel mobos don't have hdmi 2.0.

So big question is... do you think I can get a cheap system at this price when 5000g comes out? What's the R5 5000g msrp gonna be?

or should I just pull the trigger now.
Mom doesn't need anything fancy.
Her AMD llano A6-3400m laptop just failed, and I decided to move her back to desktop PC since the laptop never moves.
 
Aegir

Aegir

Make sure her RAM is running in dual channel mode. 2x4GB would be faster.
Future proof and just get 2x8GB imo, especially at that price.
As for power supply, I recommend you get either the best of a janky brand, or close to the worst from an established brand.
 
3dprophet

It depends what latency you get. CL16 3200 and CL18 3600 are practically identical in performance. For a budget build I would get a cheap 2 x 8GB CL16 3200 kit and forget about 3600.

I suspect the mainstream Zen 3 CPUs will launch next year. How long can you wait?
 
