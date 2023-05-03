Modern cooler for i7 4790

My HTPC still rocks it for watching movies on the TV with the old and good combo i7 4790/RX580 and I've got no need to replace those so soon. Problem is that it was meant for simply watching movies, not gaming and, now, my grandchildren are installing many games and playing all day with that computer. With the box cooler, temps get to the 90'sºC and stay there during all playing time. I am a bit worried.

So: which modern and cheap cooler would be good to taming that processor? It's TDP, according to Intel, is 84W.
 
Compatibility isn't really an issue as mounting for LGA 1156, 1155, 11550, 1151, & 1200 are all the same. Don't know if you have any height restrictions on the cooler, but as an example a ID-Cooling SE-214-XT is only $20. Or the Thermalright AssassinX120 SE is currently only $18.90. Thermalright & ID-Cooling also have options for low profile coolers in the range of 36mm to 67mm in height if you need it, those will be a bit more expensive, maybe up to $35. You do have to watch out on Amazon with the Thermalright coolers as there are often multiple listings with varying prices for the same cooler & you don't want to end up paying $10 more for no good reason.
 
