Modern cooler for i7 4790

Compatibility isn't really an issue as mounting for LGA 1156, 1155, 11550, 1151, & 1200 are all the same. Don't know if you have any height restrictions on the cooler, but as an example a ID-Cooling SE-214-XT is only $20. Or the Thermalright AssassinX120 SE is currently only $18.90. Thermalright & ID-Cooling also have options for low profile coolers in the range of 36mm to 67mm in height if you need it, those will be a bit more expensive, maybe up to $35. You do have to watch out on Amazon with the Thermalright coolers as there are often multiple listings with varying prices for the same cooler & you don't want to end up paying $10 more for no good reason.