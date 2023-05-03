Modern cooler for i7 4790

My HTPC still rocks it for watching movies on the TV with the old and good combo i7 4790/RX580 and I've got no need to replace those so soon. Problem is that it was meant for simply watching movies, not gaming and, now, my grandchildren are installing many games and playing all day with that computer. With the box cooler, temps get to the 90'sºC and stay there during all playing time. I am a bit worried.



So: which modern and cheap cooler would be good to taming that processor? It's TDP, according to Intel, is 84W.