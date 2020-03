Looking at upgrading my AMD FX-8350 to a Ryzen 5-3600x and wanted suggestions for a motherboard to pair it with. I was looking at the ASUS X570-P Prime but wanted to poll the community. Thanks in advance.



I mainly use my rig for gaming and working from home.

- Windows 10

- GPU: EVGA GeForce GTX 1070

- I'd likely be getting new RAM and M.2 as well