Mobo for 3700x @ 4.3ghz. don't need wifi/BT. Sound chip important for HT AVR?

Completely lost shopping for mobos. Already decided on a 3700x which I hope to run stable at 4.3ghz all cores. I do have a microcenter nearby or will shop online. Not sure to go with a B450, x470, or x570. I'll be using this strictly for gaming. Cheaper the better lol
-I don't need wifi or Bluetooth
-Not sure if onboard sound even matters if I connect to my 5.1 Denon surround sound AVR, but if it does that is important to me.
-want to run 3700x stable at 4.3ghz
-have no use for SLI/Xfire
-will be using mid tower so up to atx is fine
-not sure if SSD port type really matters for gaming and I don't use a ton of hdds
-open to all brands
