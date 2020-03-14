Mobo for 3700x @ 4.3ghz. don't need wifi/BT. Sound chip important for HT AVR?

Completely lost shopping for mobos. Already decided on a 3700x which I hope to run stable at 4.3ghz all cores. I do have a microcenter nearby or will shop online. Not sure to go with a B450, x470, or x570. I'll be using this strictly for gaming. Cheaper the better lol



-I don't need wifi or Bluetooth

-Not sure if onboard sound even matters if I connect to my 5.1 Denon surround sound AVR, but if it does that is important to me.

-want to run 3700x stable at 4.3ghz

-have no use for SLI/Xfire

-will be using mid tower so up to atx is fine

-not sure if SSD port type really matters for gaming and I don't use a ton of hdds

-open to all brands