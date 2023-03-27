Mobile 5600H mini PC won't downclock or lower voltage unless task manager is open

So I recently bought a mini PC from Amazon...a Bee-link Ser5 Pro with an AMD 5600H, 16GB of RAM, 500GB SSD, and Win 11 Pro for around $300. Overall, it runs well, but I have this weird issue...



The clock stays at maximum speed and voltage unless I have the task manager open...then it will downclock and undervolt like it is supposed to. My first thought was that there was some sort of malware running, but I have done several scans with various products and come up with nothing. I recently installed the newest mobile chipset drivers I could find thinking that maybe it was a power issue, but no change under the balanced setting in Windows.



What is the strangest thing is that when I have the task manager open it throttles down as it should without a load. I'm confused as to why it would do that. Any ideas?