Mobile 3070 power spec

Hey everyone, I just bought a laptop with a 3070 in it that has a powerspec of 115 W + 15W boost.
Is that in any way limiting? Am I going to suffer some severe shity performance from this 3070? It's not the most high-end of laptops but it did cost two Grand. I just want to make sure with that powerspec it'll still play games decently. Thanks!
