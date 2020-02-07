mITX board suggestions.

We started talking about boards and cases in my other thread here.



I have also cahnged from mATX to mITX becasue of options, like the M2 wifi/BT. And, why not!? After researching it, the mITX form is wonderful for one Video card and two to three hard drives. All I will ever need. I just wanted to open it up to others for MB specific comments. I'm going to get one of these boards, unless there is valid objections. Please let me know your thoughts:



Amazon review %ages



MSI Performance Gaming AMD Ryzen 1st and 2nd Gen AM4 M.2 USB 3 DDR4 HDMI Display Port Mini-ITX Motherboard (B450I Gaming Plus AC) (Supports AIO)

128.0



5 stars = 65%

4 stars = 17%

3 stars = 6%

2 stars = 3%

1 stars = 9%



ASUS ROG Strix B450-I Gaming Motherboard (Mini ITX) AMD Ryzen 2 AM4 DDR4 HDMI M.2 USB 3.1 Gen2 B450 (AIO support, but ships with BT 4.2 module, not BT 5.0, and not that big of a deal for now.)

134.00



5 stars = 71%

4 stars = 15%

3 stars = 4%

2 stars = 4%

1 stars = 6%



GIGABYTE B450 I AORUS PRO WiFi (AMD Ryzen AM4/M.2 Thermal Guard with Onboard WiFi/HDMI/DP/USB 3.1 Gen 2/Mini ITX/Motherboard) (NO AIO support)

120.00



5 stars = 66%

4 stars = 10%

3 stars = 5%

2 stars = 7%

1 stars = 12%



If no one has any more comments, I think I'm going to go with ASUS and live with BT 4.2 for now. They all have their DOAs and other problems, but it looks like the ASUS has less of all of it. The BT 4.2 on the ASUS board is a bummer, but I'm mainly wanting the board to perform with all of its options and to be stable, no missing RAM issues, overheating VRMs, LED controls/lights not working, DOAs, and you all know the drill. I'm Gigabyte shy since I had two bad x58 motherbaordsback in tehday, both would report 6 RAM DIMMs in 6 slots, but could only use 4 of those. The problems manifested over time. I actually bought a second board and then the RAM was identified, and then after a couple of years, nope! Same problem. So I'm a little gun shy about Gigabyte. At least two reviewers on Amazon said the above Gig board would not post RAM inslot two,only one! Been there done that!



So, what do you all think?