Mitsubishi Electric discloses security breach, China is main suspect

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM.

  1. Jan 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,191
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Major bummer here! Wonder how deep the implications run from this? Seems nobody cares about anything anymore?

    "Mitsubishi Electric is one of Japan's biggest defense and infrastructure contractors, with active projects within the Japanese military, but also telecommunications, railways, and the electrical grid.

    Before going public with the news today, Mitsubishi Electric had also notified members of the Japanese government and Ministry of Defense, according to local newspaper Mainichi.

    mitsubishi-electric.jpg "

    https://www.zdnet.com/article/mitsubishi-electric-discloses-security-breach-china-is-main-suspect/
     
    erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM
    erek, Jan 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM
    #1
  2. Jan 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM #2
    Grimlaking

    Grimlaking 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,995
    Joined:
    May 9, 2006
    Are we shocked and amazed that china was doing this? Anyone? Bueler? BUELER?!
     
    Grimlaking, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM
    Grimlaking, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:45 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM #3
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    25,165
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2005
    One day people will wake up and realize China is the enemy.
     
    kirbyrj, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM
    kirbyrj, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM #4
    Lakados

    Lakados [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,826
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2014
    Well they keep doing it and seeing that nobody is willing to do anything about it because telling them to F off would tank any economy that tried it would be political sucuide
     
    Lakados, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM
    Lakados, Jan 20, 2020 at 3:01 PM
    #4