Mining with RTX 3060

Hello to everyone,
What motherboard do you suggest to start mining with 4 ASUS RTX 3060 TUF/STRIX?
I already have an i5 6400T and G3930 or i7 4770k (xD) that I would like to use again...
Thank you in advance
Additional note:
I will extend my rig at least with 2 more GPU.
I failed 3 times to build my rig with the ASRock H110 Pro. All the times problems linked to no boot, no beeps and no signal.
Tested with the following new brand hardware:
i5 6400T and G3930 (perfect cpu pins bent)
DDR4 Corsair 2133 2133 CMV8GX4M1A2133C15
Two different modular PSU (CoolMaster 850W and Corsair 1000W)
Thank you in advance!
What motherboard do you suggest to start mining with 4 ASUS RTX 3060 TUF/STRIX?
I already have an i5 6400T and G3930 or i7 4770k (xD) that I would like to use again...
Thank you in advance
Additional note:
I will extend my rig at least with 2 more GPU.
I failed 3 times to build my rig with the ASRock H110 Pro. All the times problems linked to no boot, no beeps and no signal.
Tested with the following new brand hardware:
i5 6400T and G3930 (perfect cpu pins bent)
DDR4 Corsair 2133 2133 CMV8GX4M1A2133C15
Two different modular PSU (CoolMaster 850W and Corsair 1000W)
Thank you in advance!