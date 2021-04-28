Mining with RTX 3060

Hello to everyone,What motherboard do you suggest to start mining with 4 ASUS RTX 3060 TUF/STRIX?I already have an i5 6400T and G3930 or i7 4770k (xD) that I would like to use again...Thank you in advanceAdditional note:I will extend my rig at least with 2 more GPU.I failed 3 times to build my rig with the ASRock H110 Pro. All the times problems linked to no boot, no beeps and no signal.Tested with the following new brand hardware:i5 6400T and G3930 (perfect cpu pins bent)DDR4 Corsair 2133 2133 CMV8GX4M1A2133C15Two different modular PSU (CoolMaster 850W and Corsair 1000W)Thank you in advance!