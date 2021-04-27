Mining set up advice

i've just started mining on my PC for a few days and i think i would like to up my game. This is what i want to do.

Here are some things that i want to achieve:

at least 20K$ a year profit

Not too loud. maybe under 60db. Under 50 would be so nice.



I'll be running it in my living room.

I currently have RTX 2080 TI on my PC and hashrate shows around 50MH/s. At this rate, Minerstat shows $114.45/month profit. with Ethermine pool.

So in order to make 20k$ a year, id need 18 of RTX 2080 TI or less with graphic cards with higher hashrate?

i don't know if the calculation is as simple as this.



I'm not so sure how loud it'll get with 12 graphic cards but overall size wise, it's doable for me.

I don't have a set budget but i'm thinking i can pull out about 6k$ now.



Thanks