Mining Rigs freeze Problem

Hello Together

I´m new here. I hope someone can help me. I have trouble with my mining rigs and I don´t know why.

Here are the hardware



1. Rig

1 * Asrock H110+ Pro BTC

1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor

1 * 4GB Ram

1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic

6 * Riser Cards

6 * AMD Radeon RX 570

1 * 128 GB Sata

(First i Tried with 8 GPU´s but I think 1200 Watt is to low for 8 GPU´s so I removed 2 GPU´s)





2. Rig

1 * Asus Mining Expert B250

1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor

1 * 4GB Ram

1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic

6 * Riser Cards

6 * AMD Radeon RX 570

1 * 128 GB Sata



Both Rigs are freezing when I try to start them (only start the Rig without mining or anything). I tried anything to run with Ubuntu, Windows 10, NiceOS.

What could be the reason ? Not enough RAM (?), Not enough Power (?) , CPU not good (?), I am grateful for any tip



Kind Regards Fireli