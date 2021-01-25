Mining Rigs freeze Problem

Hello Together
I´m new here. I hope someone can help me. I have trouble with my mining rigs and I don´t know why.
Here are the hardware
1. Rig
1 * Asrock H110+ Pro BTC
1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor
1 * 4GB Ram
1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic
6 * Riser Cards
6 * AMD Radeon RX 570
1 * 128 GB Sata
(First i Tried with 8 GPU´s but I think 1200 Watt is to low for 8 GPU´s so I removed 2 GPU´s)
2. Rig
1 * Asus Mining Expert B250
1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor
1 * 4GB Ram
1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic
6 * Riser Cards
6 * AMD Radeon RX 570
1 * 128 GB Sata
Both Rigs are freezing when I try to start them (only start the Rig without mining or anything). I tried anything to run with Ubuntu, Windows 10, NiceOS.
What could be the reason ? Not enough RAM (?), Not enough Power (?) , CPU not good (?), I am grateful for any tip
Kind Regards Fireli
I´m new here. I hope someone can help me. I have trouble with my mining rigs and I don´t know why.
Here are the hardware
1. Rig
1 * Asrock H110+ Pro BTC
1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor
1 * 4GB Ram
1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic
6 * Riser Cards
6 * AMD Radeon RX 570
1 * 128 GB Sata
(First i Tried with 8 GPU´s but I think 1200 Watt is to low for 8 GPU´s so I removed 2 GPU´s)
2. Rig
1 * Asus Mining Expert B250
1 * G3930 Intel Prozessor
1 * 4GB Ram
1 * 1200 Watt Power Seasonic
6 * Riser Cards
6 * AMD Radeon RX 570
1 * 128 GB Sata
Both Rigs are freezing when I try to start them (only start the Rig without mining or anything). I tried anything to run with Ubuntu, Windows 10, NiceOS.
What could be the reason ? Not enough RAM (?), Not enough Power (?) , CPU not good (?), I am grateful for any tip
Kind Regards Fireli