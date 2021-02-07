Mining Rig

D

DistortedMinds

n00b
Joined
Feb 6, 2021
Messages
4
Hi everyone,

I'm completely new to this world and was looking for some expert advise.

The story is, me and my friend have recently stumbled across cryptocurrency mining, we started looking into things and found out about a small mining rig and before long we got to the point where we where virtually going to start building our own 12 x GPU rig.

We ordered the following:

1 x 18 way GPU frame
1 x Asus B250 mining expert motherboard
1 x i7 Intel processor
1 x 16GB DDR4 RAM

We had a storage location and then just when we was about to order the PSU, USB risers, HDD, power button, handheld wallet, wattage monitor and finally a couple of NVIDIA RTX 3080's to get rocking and rolling we found out about phase 1.5 of Ethereum and Ethereum 2.0. We where absolutely gutted, now I'm convinced this isn't the end of mining so this is where I need some help.

We have looked into Nicehash for either renting your hash rate or mining on there which seems to be Bitcoin mining which I don't get as I thought you was supposed to have incredible amounts of power to make this profitable but from the calculator on there site it seems to be quite profitable and again with renting out hash rate.

I was also looking into Zcash and wondered if anyone else has any experiance mining this crypto currency or any others for that matter that will be a decent-ish passive income.

We figured with a 12 GPU rig we'd have about 1000 Mh/s maybe more from overclocking and running at about 3000 watts with power reduction. Our electricity rate is about 0.16 kW/h which is roughly 0.22 kW/h in USD so after a while we was going to set up a small solar unit to power this.

I really hope someone can shed some light on this, I hope we are not doomed as I loved the idea of mining and its certainly something I find fascinating. Thank you for any advice in advance and I look forward to hearing from you.
 
D

DistortedMinds

n00b
Joined
Feb 6, 2021
Messages
4
Btw these are the figures put into a calculator for mining Ethereum
 

D

DistortedMinds

n00b
Joined
Feb 6, 2021
Messages
4
This is the nice hash calculator for 12 x 3080 GPU's

This set up will roughly cost about £9.5-£10k so obviously it'll take time to claw that back but we was thinking Ethereum isn't going into phase 1.5 for a little while yet so we could mine some until that point, sell it before it gets transferred over to fund the majority if not all of the rig
 

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,783
Your hashing numbers are a little low. 3080s should get you about 100MH/s. Thus 12 of them should put you at 3.200 MH/s. Profits are really high right now for ETH mining. As high as they’ve ever been really, that doesn’t have to stay that way and likely won’t. What’s plan B if ETH mining gets over saturated and no longer profitable? Look at whattomine to figure out if plan B is still profitable given your electric rate and acquisition cost/payback horizon.

lesson learned from these previous bumps. Do not assume profits will remain as is for the long haul. So don’t buy this on credit and expect you’ll have a full year to make it up. Profitable mining might only last a month or two, or it might last six. Just three months ago and for about a year before that mining wasn’t really profitable. Realize what you are doing isn’t sure, but it is probably fairly safe right now because if you can actually acquire 12, 3080 you shouldn’t stand to loose much if you had to sell them in three months — what with the current shortage of stock.
 
Last edited:
D

DistortedMinds

n00b
Joined
Feb 6, 2021
Messages
4
Archaea said:
Your hashing numbers are a little low. 3080s should get you about 100MH/s. Thus 12 of them should put you at 3.200 MH/s. Profits are really high right now for ETH mining. As high as they’ve ever been really, that doesn’t have to stay that way and likely won’t. What’s plan B if ETH mining gets over saturated and no longer profitable? Look at whattomine to figure out if plan B is still profitable given your electric rate and acquisition cost/payback horizon.

lesson learned from these previous bumps. Do not assume profits will remain as is for the long haul. So don’t buy this on credit and expect you’ll have a full year to make it up. Profitable mining might only last a month or two, or it might last six. Just three months ago and for about a year before that mining wasn’t really profitable. Realize what you are doing isn’t sure, but it is probably fairly safe right now because if you can actually acquire 12, 3080 you shouldn’t stand to loose much if you had to sell them in three months — what with the current shortage of stock.
This was my thinking regarding selling on hardware if need be. Whattomine is also stating that Nicehash is the way to go if and once Ethereum hits the next phase. I guess its a risk like anything though isn't it. Property, stocks and shares etc etc. I was hoping there was another crypto currency worth mining but there isn't anything near Ethereum atm but I guess there could be?

I was wondering what everyone else is mining if not Ethereum or Bitcoin and what everyone else will be doing with there rigs or rig farms once the above two simply get to hard or just aren't possible
 
