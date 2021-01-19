Mining on your primary use machine? Who does it?

A

Archaea

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
10,671
I have not mined on my primary use machine traditionally, and am generally against doing so due to concerns about closed code we can't see - virus/malware etc.

I have a dedicated mining machine (only crypto mining, local login account, no important passwords EVER used, etc), and a primary use machine (banking/crypto wallets/general use etc)

Lately I've been physically moving my 3080 gaming card back and forth from my primary machine to my mining machine once a day or so to play CyberPunk. Since the card makes close to $10 a day I want it working when I'm not gaming. Obviously I'd rather not do this...
Does anyone have a single pieced of software/algorithm they trust and have a positive history with? I was considering installing TREX Eth Miner on my primary use machine and just mining ETH to MPH, but decided not to when I was reading through their GitHub documentation and it said we advise not installing mining software on your primary use machine. I mean, even the first party TREX maintainer states that.

I could use Excavator, but it can only mine to NiceHash pools - which is okay I guess, but I'd prefer to mine to MPH.

At the end of the day. One cards gains are NOT worth risking ID theft, crypto wallet stolen etc...

Thoughts? Comfort level?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top