Mining network question 🙋🏻‍♂️

Mikeysitch
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 12, 2021
- Messages
- 2
Hey guys
recent purchased an ant miner d3. I work at a very large plant and was gonna hook it up in the power room to run as a little secret side hustle! But my question is when I plug my Ethernet cable into their network to run the rig will it come up on their system? so basically would I get busted?
