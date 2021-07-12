Mining network question 🙋🏻‍♂️

Mikeysitch

Hey guys

recent purchased an ant miner d3. I work at a very large plant and was gonna hook it up in the power room to run as a little secret side hustle! But my question is when I plug my Ethernet cable into their network to run the rig will it come up on their system? so basically would I get busted? 😂
 
sgrinavi

Yes, you will get busted. Is it worth your job?
 
Mikeysitch

Of course not. It’s a massive multi million pound company who have their own electrical plant so I hardly think one d3 unit would register on their out goings. I was just looking for of a technical answer about how the network connect would show up
 
sgrinavi

Of course it will show up
 
