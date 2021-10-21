Mining GPU usage % for AMD & Nvidia cards

I am using Verthash one click miner (opinions?) with 3 cards. AMD HD7870 GHz ed, HD7950, and NVIDIA RTX2080.

My question is under task Manager the AMD cards show 0-1% GPU usage while the NVIDIA card shows a constant 94-99%, yet when I play a video on the AMD systems the media player will jump to 99% GPU usage while the miner software will still show 1%. The video file is an unwatchable mess. Yet on the NVIDIA GPU the media player uses only a 2% GPU and the miner GPU usage stays the same and the video plays without effort.

Just for note one of the AMD systems uses an identical Ryzen 1700 and ram so it isn't a CPU limiting issue.

So just curious why the weirdness in task manager?