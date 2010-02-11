WhiteZero
EDIT: Some (most) of the information and the videos in this OP is quite dated now.
http://www.minecraft.net/
Has anyone else checked out this fun little Java game?
Indie game being developed by one guy, based on older, similar games like "Infiniminer", but with his own twists. Currently in Alpha stages. Very simplistic but I find it very entertaining.
You can check out the single player modes for free. You have to register (still free) to play multiplayer. And if you "pre-order" (about $13) you can check out the in-development version with all the newest features.
Look around YouTube and you'll see all the whacky stuff you can do in the game as well.
I've recoded some gameplay in the single-player in-development version:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9Ja3DkDRP0
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJzNLaSn4Ng
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMEe2kAOfSM
