dj_2004 said: I've been thinking about this game since you posted this thread. Does the game have lasting power or is it fun for a month then that's it? Click to expand...

I've only been playing it for a couple of days, but from what I've seen so far, there'slasting power to it (if you're the type that loves to create things just for the sake of creating them even if they have no specific function.. you'll get more out of it) but it's definitely not the deepest game ever.The good thing is that the developer (Notch) works constantly on it so it's only going to get better. This Friday for example there will be an update with gameplay enhancements and such. Then there's the multiplayer survival which will be out eventually, and that'll definitely be a lot of fun.Put it this way, for my $13.50 I've already got a solid 12 hours of fun out of it and that makes it a deal as-is in my book. I foresee many more hours too, so that $13.50 is going to go a looooong way. A far cry from a game like Mafia for example where you get ~12hours of play for $50-60.