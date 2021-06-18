Minecraft Performance TANKED After Most Recent Update (1.17)!

Hello everyone!

My build is still exactly as it appears in my signature ie: RTX 2080 Super, 3800X etc. As a result, in vanilla Minecraft I usually get around 600 frames per second or more at maximum render distance. Or at least I did...until the most recent update. Now I struggle to break 60 or 70 fps. The game stutters and lags and even with optifine it only cranks up to around 100 or so. This absolutely sucks on a 144Hz monitor. I have tried all different RAM allocations and Nvidia control panel settings and such...no luck. Did Mojang just break there game by updating to Java 16?? All other game seem to run as usual. Any help would be appreciated.



THANKS!