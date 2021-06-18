Minecraft Performance TANKED After Most Recent Update (1.17)!

Hello everyone!
My build is still exactly as it appears in my signature ie: RTX 2080 Super, 3800X etc. As a result, in vanilla Minecraft I usually get around 600 frames per second or more at maximum render distance. Or at least I did...until the most recent update. Now I struggle to break 60 or 70 fps. The game stutters and lags and even with optifine it only cranks up to around 100 or so. This absolutely sucks on a 144Hz monitor. I have tried all different RAM allocations and Nvidia control panel settings and such...no luck. Did Mojang just break there game by updating to Java 16?? All other game seem to run as usual. Any help would be appreciated.

google where the config file is and delete it. also try flushing your shader cache.
java? does the local install version run in java?
 
pendragon1 said:
google where the config file is and delete it. also try flushing your shader cache.
java? does the local install version run in java?
I will try that. And yes, I am on the Java version running in the latest install of java.
 
VOID93 said:
I will try that. And yes, I am on the Java version running in the latest install of java.
then in that case, clear your java cache(temp files or whatever they call it) too.
can i ask why the java version though? as far as i knew, and im just going by what i support at work, java was the last resort version. or am i wrong? i only support the edu version on pc, mac and chrome and its usually as far as install issues or changing account versions so they dont get a trial warning...
 
pendragon1 said:
then in that case, clear your java cache(temp files or whatever they call it) too.
can i ask why the java version though? as far as i knew, and im just going by what i support at work, java was the last resort version. or am i wrong? i only support the edu version on pc, mac and chrome and its usually as far as install issues or changing account versions so they dont get a trial warning...
I just prefer the java version because of modding and free resource packs and shaders. The most recent minecraft version also came with a change in the Java version to 16.
 
VOID93 said:
I just prefer the java version because of modding and free resource packs and shaders. The most recent minecraft version also came with a change in the Java version to 16.
ah ok, was just curious. hopefully clearing things will get it working. otherwise youll probably have to wipe it and java and reload the last versions.
 
pendragon1 said:
ah ok, was just curious. hopefully clearing things will get it working. otherwise youll probably have to wipe it and java and reload the last versions.
Do not wanna have to. I already tried deleting the entire .minecraft folder and reinstalling the game launcher...that did not work either.
 
