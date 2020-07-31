Mikrotik Routerboard help

Anyone have experience with the Mikrotik Routerboard series? I had an issue with Spectrum and I ended up trying to reset the router with the reset button on the side of the router. Now it no longer has a wireless signal or accessible by visiting the web address associated with the router. I can see the green lights that signify which ethernet cables are plugged in but the wireless light is out. I was probably running a beta firmware at the time of the reset. Is there a way to manually flash the router to a different firmware without being able to access it from a web browser? Thanks in advance for the help.Here is the router on Amazon according to my order history.MikroTik hAP AC RouterBoard, Triple Chain Access Point 802.11ac (RB962UiGS-5HacT2HnT-US)