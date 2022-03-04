Migrating SSD from one build to another

My father is currently running a 5960x/X99 setup on Windows 10. He is adamant that he does not want to start with a fresh Windows install. He's one of those people with a desktop full of icons.

Do you think I could pop his SSD/Windows 10 install into a 12900k/z690 combo and it would boot if I just transferred the SSD from one computer to the other? Should I prep anything before doing so?

My alternative would be to do a fresh Win 11 install on another smaller SSD I have lying around. Let him use both computers and get the 2nd one set up the way he likes it, and then cloning it onto his current 2TB SSD.
 
You will need a new Win 10 key, but yes it should work. Uninstall every driver first on the old system.


I just did the same for my moms system. Nothing could change at all but it's running fine
 
if its a retail key you can reactive it. just make sure you match legacy vs uefi in the bios and it should fire right up. i deal with the drivers after its up, 10/11 dont seem to care much.
 
