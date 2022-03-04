Migrating SSD from one build to another

My father is currently running a 5960x/X99 setup on Windows 10. He is adamant that he does not want to start with a fresh Windows install. He's one of those people with a desktop full of icons.



Do you think I could pop his SSD/Windows 10 install into a 12900k/z690 combo and it would boot if I just transferred the SSD from one computer to the other? Should I prep anything before doing so?



My alternative would be to do a fresh Win 11 install on another smaller SSD I have lying around. Let him use both computers and get the 2nd one set up the way he likes it, and then cloning it onto his current 2TB SSD.