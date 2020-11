AltTabbins said:



View attachment 154956 Pretty shitty if this is considered open source. And the biggest reason why I will always choose Firefox over Chromium. Click to expand...

How is that bad. So all their data collection tools are 100% open source. That is a good thing. Worried about what google is collecting... take a look at the code. It clear what they collect and what they don't as its open source.So now MS has removed everything like geo location (which we know 100% if your running chromium and turn it off its really off cause the code for that function is right there in the open) Ditto things like speech input and all the other collection tools. Replacing them with all the same BS only closed source.... so perhaps when you say no thanks Edge will listen. Perhaps MS will only collect what they say they are collecting.... then again if they collect anything more who would know. lolBut at the end of the day this is what makes open source great. If MS wants to take googles open source code and re spin it... they are welcome to.