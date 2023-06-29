Microsoft wants to move Windows fully to the cloud

Microsoft wants to move Windows fully to the cloud

Microsoft has been increasingly moving Windows to the cloud on the commercial side with Windows 365, but the software giant also wants to do the same for consumers. In an internal “state of the business” Microsoft presentation from June 2022, Microsoft discuses building on “Windows 365 to enable a full Windows operating system streamed from the cloud to any device.”
 
Outside maybe stream on any device (you need either Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, and web browsers right now so I am not sure about smarttv and what not), maybe it is currently limited I feel like it already exist
https://azure.microsoft.com/en-ca/products/dev-box/

Having the nice shortcut to the devbox being in the desktop (the fact the UI show clearly local desktop and cloud PC, make it look like your regular connect to my work cloud computer device working from home affair)
 
