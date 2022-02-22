Microsoft to Remove Ability to Install Win 11 Pro Without Being Online and Signing in to Microsoft Account

Updates to existing installations to require creation and/or login to Microsoft account once installed.

https://www.pcgamesn.com/windows-11/internet-connection-install

I guess they've finally done it. If you thought "always online" requirements for single player games was bad, here comes the era of always online requirements for all computing.

I guess this means I'm staying on Windows 10, and once it goes EOL I guess I'll just have to stop using Windows all together.

Luckily gaming on Linux keeps getting better! Hopefully by the time Windows 10 goes EOL in 2025, there will no longer be a Linux gaming performance penalty.

I guess there you have it. 2025 is finally the "Year of Desktop Linux" :p
 
I have been happy chap ever since I ditched MS operating system. 2003 it was, will be 20 years anniversary soon. I admit, once I wanted to try W10 out of curiosity and tried to install it in a virtual machine. First I got "a genuine free copy of W10" from some dark corner of internet. It installed, but started bombing me with chinese ads. I realized Windows must be a Chinese product now, like everything else and used "rm" command to erase the VM image. I have a little Mac just in case there is something proprietary which cannot be run on Linux or BSD. I need it rarely nowadays.
 
I've been using Linux/BSD for everything at home now too for over 20 years...

...except games. I do still play the occasional game, and since I also play at 4k, I can't afford even a single digit percentage performance loss. Linux gaming has been getting better though. Hopefully in 3 years time when Win10 goes EOL it will be good enough for me.

That and work is also Microsoft based, but at least enterprise installations can use LTSB installs.
 
A bit overblown.

Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires internet connectivity during the initial device setup (OOBE) only.

So the Shift-F10 exit should work fine, you can then setup windows as per normal but you will have to set your privacy and security permissions manually once booted.
 
It is going to require a Microsoft account. Local accounts are going away.

Both the primary user, and all secondary users will have to sign in with a Microsoft account, or no dice.

The source article is pretty clear about that:

https://www.windowscentral.com/wind...e-internet-connection-when-setting-first-time
 
If you choose to setup device for personal use, MSA (Microsoft Account) will be required for setup as well.

But not if you choose Business account, that will still take you to a local user account creation. As it is for windows Pro it will still have the requirement to create a local account first.
 
Windows is a monument for sales skills of Bill Gates. Selling an OS which is not secure enough to be connected to the internet ... Cars allowed on the public roads must pass DOT tests, if there was similar requirement for operating systems then Windows would be out of business. Billions, tens of billions of dollars are the damages every year, because Windows is a free platform for everybody who wants to break the law. Even a kid can buy a Windows break-in kit and use it successfully. To add insult to injury - these kits come with warranty, if MS happens to patch the vulnerability they are exploiting then you get a new kit for free ...
 
I have not yet played with Windows 11, but in Windows 10 all of these "business features" were tied to having Enterprise/LTSB licenses, which us mere mortals cannot obtain, so the ability to use local accounts with a business account is moot.
 
Wut.

I dont even know how to respond to this because it reads like a joke but looks like a legitimate story.
 
They were there in Pro, otherwise all the OEM’s would be screwed in Pro you can hit Shift-F10 then back, proceed with the install with non OOBE choose “Setup for work or Business” create your local account, choose to set it up with no password to avoid the stupid picking of three password reset questions. Then just Ctrl-Alt-Del and change password to add one to the account.

Then in my case I would add it to the domain, then after rebooting tell it to manually pull down it’s group policies which then contacts the KMS server updates it to Enterprise and reboots.
 
