Microsoft to Remove Ability to Install Win 11 Pro Without Being Online and Signing in to Microsoft Account

Windows is a monument for sales skills of Bill Gates. Selling an OS which is not secure enough to be connected to the internet ... Cars allowed on the public roads must pass DOT tests, if there was similar requirement for operating systems then Windows would be out of business. Billions, tens of billions of dollars are the damages every year, because Windows is a free platform for everybody who wants to break the law. Even a kid can buy a Windows break-in kit and use it successfully. To add insult to injury - these kits come with warranty, if MS happens to patch the vulnerability they are exploiting then you get a new kit for free ...