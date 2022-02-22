Microsoft to Remove Ability to Install Win 11 Pro Without Being Online and Signing in to Microsoft Account

Zarathustra[H]
Updates to existing installations to require creation and/or login to Microsoft account once installed.
https://www.pcgamesn.com/windows-11/internet-connection-install
I guess they've finally done it. If you thought "always online" requirements for single player games was bad, here comes the era of always online requirements for all computing.
I guess this means I'm staying on Windows 10, and once it goes EOL I guess I'll just have to stop using Windows all together.
Luckily gaming on Linux keeps getting better! Hopefully by the time Windows 10 goes EOL in 2025, there will no longer be a Linux gaming performance penalty.
I guess there you have it. 2025 is finally the "Year of Desktop Linux"
