Microsoft Reveals Project xCloud: a Vision for Game-Streaming

Burticus said: Your steam link experience differs from mine. Even on wired gig to the living room, Borderlands 2 was unplayable... it looked fine but the lag was a killer. Not exactly a new or super demanding game. I mean if I had never played it any other way, could I get used to it? Maybe... but sitting in front of the pc was a totally different experience. But hey... YMMV I guess. The steam link is sitting in a closet now collecting dust.



Re: the video, did you notice the lag between her stick moves and the car actually moving? I don't know what game that was (NFS? Forza?) but it looked like a healthy amount of lag. OTOH if it looks good, for remote play on your phone scenarios... maybe one could learn to live with it. Click to expand...

Regarding steam link - I think in many cases (I am not saying all) people that had "bad" experiences with it may have underlying issues with their network set up that are not readily identifiable because they are normally not apparent.For example for a while my network would hiccup everytime I downloaded a file or streamed a movie, like every 3 minutes or so. Drove me (and more importantly my wife) nuts. turned out I had a bad cable plugged into my switch that led to a plug in another room that wasn't even being used. Yet it was hiccupping the whole network. I also (a few years before) had a situation where I couldn't stream plex reliabily… it would buffer out (on 1 gig / cat 6 everything). It turned out my switch was not good. Those are just odd examples of things that you wouldn't even expect just playing into it. I think routers can be all kinds of trouble in this area... especially if you dive into QOS for this and don't prioritize this type of traffic it could cause issues / latency.For this service, I fully expect there will be delays between control and on screen results.For multiplayer games, I don't think it is any more lag than any other game played that is hosted on a server. The only difference is what you see currently, locally on your screen is an "interpretation" of what actually happens on the server - your local PC is guessing where the other players are on your screen. What is actually happening when it syncs up the clients, may or may not be the same. That's why you see players jump around or LAAAG from time to time - your computer is making bad guesses and it is worse when connection is bad and very out of sync.I think this will be a more true representation of what is going on in the server and actually be more accurate / fair for players to some extent because you are all seeing the same thing, albeit with a XX millisecond delay.Single player twitch games would be less fun. Probably just fine (not ideal, but fine) for 80% of the game types out there. And some, just plain bad.