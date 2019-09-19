Microsoft returning to Flight Simulator in 2020

Flogger23m said: If they can do a "survey" flight simulator with modern fighters based on this game engine and tech I'd be very interested.



Eagle Dynamics is only doing highly realistic study simulators. I don't mind those but they take too long to learn and I forget many functions if I don't play for a few months. I pretty much only use the LOMAC era planes (Flaming Cliffs 3). I like realism but some middle ground would be great, with some good gameplay aspects. Click to expand...

Ur_Mom said: It definitely looks like it's going to give XPlane a run for it's money. I had given up on FSX/P3D for XPlane (felt bad for all those addins, scenery, planes I paid for). But, I'm most likely jumping back to Microsoft with this one. I'm hoping I get selected for the tech alpha. It looks amazing. I'm glad they are back in the Flight sim market again (MS Flight doesn't really count...).



Shouldn't take a huge PC, either, as it'll be on Xbox One, as well. Click to expand...

My guess is it'll be scaleable in that you'll be able to turn down the "realism" via settings. That's not all that uncommon in modern flight sims. Fighters are quite a bit more complex than civilian stuff because of all the radar and weapons systems. I suppose a combat sim can't be ruled out since MS has done it before. That's one of the few I never checked out though so not sure how it was.A big draw for sims like this though IS the complexity - planning IFR flights, a good ATC, etc. FSX did ATC better than P3D or Xplane, at least when I last checked out either of them. That's not to mention the complexity of the larger planes. Once you understand the systems though, planes with the same types of engines are all similar, just the controls aren't laid out the same.Yeah I'm thinking with the streaming satellite data for scenery it should actually take quite a load off the local machines running it. How well that works remains to be seen I suppose, but look how well stuff like google earth works (I imagine Bing has something comparable as well.)