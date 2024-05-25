Microsoft Reportedly Readies $16 Billion Bid to Acquire Valve / Steam

erek
“Microsoft's interest in acquiring Valve is part of a larger plan to strengthen its foothold in the PC gaming industry and venture into the handheld gaming sector, areas where Valve has made significant strides with its Steam Deck product. If Microsoft were to acquire the Steam Store, it would gain a major source of revenue and solidify its position in digital distribution.
However, there are several complications that might hinder such an acquisition. Since Valve has always been privately owned, it lacks the public financial transparency that would provide a clear picture of its total market value, including the value of its intellectual properties like Counter-Strike, Dota, and Half-Life. Industry estimates suggest that Valve's value could be well over $16 billion, which may render Microsoft's rumored offer as undervalued. Insights from Dior, a prominent figure in the Counter-Strike community, reveal that Gabe Newell owns less than 25% of Valve. This suggests that a significant portion of Newell's wealth is tied to his equity in the company. The decision to sell Valve wouldn’t rest solely with Newell; numerous employees who likely hold stock options could also have a say through a voting process if an offer were made. For Microsoft, acquiring Valve would mean gaining control over a key distribution channel in the PC gaming market, enhancing its competitive position against other industry giants, and potentially making stronger inroads into the handheld gaming market. The strategic benefits for Microsoft are evident, but for Valve, the benefits are less clear.”
Source: https://www.guru3d.com/story/microsoft-reportedly-readies-billion-bid-to-acquire-valve-steam/
