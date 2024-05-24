Another day, Another Rumor of Valve being Acquired

The latest rumor is that Microsoft is putting together a $16B offer to acquire Valve.

Seems like a stretch to me. And $16b seems a little small considering Valves presumed revenues and profit margins (but we don't know them for sure, considering they are privately held)
 
I'm not sure I believe this rumor, but it was pretty clear to me Microsoft planned to buy Valve when they started putting their games on Steam.

Gabe seems like the kind of guy that probably won't sell and they'll have to wait until he dies. He has enough money and doesn't really seem interested in anything beyond Valve. But who knows, he isn't a super outgoing guy that makes all his views public.
 
This would be such a giant battle to pass (and would probably not pass, if something that is barely relevant like microsoft having Activision and that could mean some game not being on PlayStation was an issue to some legislator.... imagine something actually relevant like the main selling platform in the world). It is certain Microsoft is running a with the current world governance, would this have any change to pass ? and would be interested if so, but I doubt with the current white house that the answer is yes.

Steam not being that successful at everything else is probably a good think, we are lucky to have the giant selling platform being almost only this, steam OS becoming the norm being something really similar to Microsoft buying steam in a way.

The good think about this would be the Xbox that play pc game having way more chance to happen, know that they would know that they can undersell them and still get money back via game sales....

Having been always private I am not sure about valuation number being throw around, 3 billion gross operating income from sales, market leader, IP-brand (counter strike-halflife, some hardware name brand recon ignition, etc... hard to put a price on that when you do not have too)
 
Outside of the idiocy of the dollar amount, anti trust wouldn’t allow this to happen. Especially after actibliz
 
Unless Valve's margins are terrible an offer like this would be insulting.
For recent reference
Linked: 26 billions
Skype: 8.5 billions (in 2011, that 11.85 billions today)

Those companies were not making profit at the time (or much revenues).

google bought fitbit, the simplest of accelerometer in a wrist band affaire 2.1 billion.

Now we leave in a world where government are so anti-everything that they stopped Amazon buying Roomba (could you think of a more inconsequential irrelevant matter for them to care about).... EU better having nothing to do with this move... Adobe could not get Figma based on possible future theorical business Figma could have made.
 
