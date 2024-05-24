Another day, Another Rumor of Valve being Acquired

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 39,032
The latest rumor is that Microsoft is putting together a $16B offer to acquire Valve.
Seems like a stretch to me. And $16b seems a little small considering Valves presumed revenues and profit margins (but we don't know them for sure, considering they are privately held)
Seems like a stretch to me. And $16b seems a little small considering Valves presumed revenues and profit margins (but we don't know them for sure, considering they are privately held)