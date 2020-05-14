Microsoft Phasing Out 32 bit Windows 10

bigdogchris

bigdogchris

Microsoft will instead only supply OEMs with 64-bit builds of its operating system for distribution on new computers.

Notably, this does not impact users that are currently running a 32-bit version of Windows 10 as Microsoft said it remains committed to providing security and feature updates for these devices. What’s more, Microsoft will still make 32-bit versions of the OS available in non-OEM channels to support various upgrade scenarios, we’re told.
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Finally.

This should have happened a long long time ago.

No desktop CPU since the initial Core Solo and Duo's from 2006, or if you include Atom chips, the Lincroft z6xx chips in 2010-2011 has lacked 64bit support.

There has been no reason for 32bit windows to exist, apart from supporting a dwindling few on terribly obsolete hardware now for a long time. Much better to consolidate everything around a single architecture.
 
