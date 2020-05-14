Microsoft Phasing Out 32 bit Windows 10

bigdogchris
SOURCEMicrosoft will instead only supply OEMs with 64-bit builds of its operating system for distribution on new computers.
Notably, this does not impact users that are currently running a 32-bit version of Windows 10 as Microsoft said it remains committed to providing security and feature updates for these devices. What’s more, Microsoft will still make 32-bit versions of the OS available in non-OEM channels to support various upgrade scenarios, we’re told.