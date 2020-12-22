Microsoft Flight Simulator is now playable in VR

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now playable in virtual reality, with support for every major headset on the market...the news was announced by Jorg Neumann, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, who calls this "the deepest and most immersive virtual flight experience in the new simulator to date."VR support has been one of the FlightSim community's most-wanted features, something Neumann acknowledges in his announcement, and feature was initially expected to release this Autumn before a slight delay...the free update is available now and will work across Oculus, Valve, HTC, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets...