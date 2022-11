Dk975 said: So it would have been another Google Stadia, which failed. Did they expect anything different? Click to expand...

I mean it has all the technical issues of game streaming, which are many, but MS does have some advantages over Google meaning they could possibly succeed where Google failed:1) The biggest one is that they don't just abandon and kill projects because they don't work immediately. MS is actually REALLY good at taking something, releasing it, have it not do well, iterate it, and continue that until they have something that is good.2) MS is established in the game space and has a working game store, working relationships, all that shit. Makes it much easier to bring things to their new service. Google was starting from scratch.3) MS would (presumably) not be so stupid as to invent a new platform you had to port games to. Stadia was a special version of Linux. MS's platform would likely be Xbox on the back end, maybe Windows. Either way they could make it so there is basically zero porting effort for devs. You are already releasing on probably both of those platforms, if that same code runs on the streaming service then why not have your game on it?4) MS could easily make streaming an option with games, rather than the only thing you have. Kinda like the "Blu-ray plus digital download," thing you see, games could be "Xbox plus streaming". So you buy the game on the Xbox store, and you can stream it if you want, or download it to an Xbox if you want. That makes it much more palatable for many gamers. You aren't buying something on a streaming platform that is ONLY there and could go awya, you are buying an Xbox game that you could ALSO stream.5) They have a big collection of games already that could be offered making a tempting "pay per month" streaming service. The Gamepass library is pretty decent. That is the kind of thing that you might get people interested in for a monthly fee. Google had a pathetic collection, that didn't get much better.6) Surprisingly, MS actually has more/better cloud services than Google. Azure is bigger than Google Cloud, and not by a little bit.I still hate streaming and don't want it to happen, but MS does have advantages, non-trivial ones, that Google doesn't.