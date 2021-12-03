Microsoft Account on Windows 10 Issue

multiple pcs with same account shouldnt matter. what does it say when you click the fix it button?Hi,
Often I get suggestion in Windows 10 to fix account and I don't know what causes it. Is it because multiple PCs with Windows 10 can't be on the same email address?
Cool. How is this helpful, at all?My Gawd I hate how MS are pushing so hard for everyone to be on MS accounts, I'm quite happy with a local account thank you. If I want to sync any data, I'm happy to use a third party provider that works across all operating systems.