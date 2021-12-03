Microsoft Account on Windows 10 Issue

Mazzspeed said: My Gawd I hate how MS are pushing so hard for everyone to be on MS accounts, I'm quite happy with a local account thank you. If I want to sync any data, I'm happy to use a third party provider that works across all operating systems. Click to expand...

Cool. How is this helpful, at all?Op -- this can be a number of things from simply a password update (i.e. you updated it somewhere else and now need to sync it here), to an actual account problem. It shouldn't be happening "often" though, ime. Multiple PCs on one email account isn't the problem. Is it happening after updates?