Microsoft Account on Windows 10 Issue

Boris_yo

Hi,

Often I get suggestion in Windows 10 to fix account and I don't know what causes it. Is it because multiple PCs with Windows 10 can't be on the same email address?
 

pendragon1

pendragon1

multiple pcs with same account shouldnt matter. what does it say when you click the fix it button?
 
M

Mazzspeed

My Gawd I hate how MS are pushing so hard for everyone to be on MS accounts, I'm quite happy with a local account thank you. If I want to sync any data, I'm happy to use a third party provider that works across all operating systems.
 
E

Eulogy

Cool. How is this helpful, at all?

Op -- this can be a number of things from simply a password update (i.e. you updated it somewhere else and now need to sync it here), to an actual account problem. It shouldn't be happening "often" though, ime. Multiple PCs on one email account isn't the problem. Is it happening after updates?
 
