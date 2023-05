Still not sweet enough imo...Considering the 4070 is more of a 4060/ti caliber in performance.at $599 + $100 GC, still not a good deal. Barely matches up to a 3080 (losing in a decent chunk of games as well). Where as the 3070 was matched or was consistently ahead in the majority of benchmarks against a 2080ti. Hoping consumers keep their wallets shut, Nvidia needs a reality check.