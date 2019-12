Economy of scale (from Chinese ODMs really) these days have really pushed down the prices of mass market cases. Really if you think about it labor/material wise cases aren't all that expensive but design/tooling is a sizable fixed cost, but if you amortize over huge volumes it goes way down.



I looked into the Q500L some more (didn't realize it was out actually) and now see why it's so close to the Q300L in size (even if might still be slightly bigger). It uses a non conventional PSU position much like the Raijintek and Riotoro full ATX case I mentioned in that it's mounted infront (likely with an internal extension) vertically as opposed to either flat on the bottom or top.



Cutting down on 3.5inch drive support over the last couple of years (due to SSDs, and move to external storage) is also another way the industries been clawing back some space. Length has gone down especially versus cases that need to support 4-8 drives.



The only thing I don't like about either the Q300L and Q500L is concern over what Acrylic side panels look like after awhile with use as opposed to Tempered Glass. Also at least for me personally the port/power button orientation is not as ideal, I prefer them on top of the case.

