Surprised to not see this one posted, yet. Officially the sequel to Metroid Fusion and dubbed Metroid 5 in the trailer, Metroid Dread follows Samus as she responds to yet another Galactic Federation distress call from a planet overrun by vicious aliens autonomous DNA extractor robots known as E.M.M.I. The game uses the 2.5D style of the recent remake of Metroid II that came out for the 3DS and is also made by the same developer, MercurySteam, in cooperation with Nintendo EPD. The game is coming for the Switch on October 8. No updates on the game being made by Retro as of yet.