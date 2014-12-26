Metro 2033 is over hyped.

I decided to finally get Metro 2033, and Last light. I saw Metro 2033 Redux on sale and picked it up. This game so far has been nothing but cut scenes, and little game play. What little game play I have had so far has been statically shooting at easy targets, and "Quickly tap E to do... " This game doesn't let the player figure things out or make mistakes/decisions. Instead it just holds your hand like a two year old like most other modern shooters. I'm so disappointed in this game. I have heard nothing but good things about it. Well, after having played it, it sucks.
I'm going to give Alien Isolation a go. That looks like it doesn't hold your hand as much.
I'm going to give Alien Isolation a go. That looks like it doesn't hold your hand as much.