Metro 2033 is over hyped.

spugnor said: I totally loved both Metro 2033 and Last light. I guess it just wasn't your cup of tea. I felt the cutscenes added a lot of depth to the game, made it come alive. You weren't some elemental force of destruction killing everything in a quest to get to the end of the game. You were a part of a living, breathing, world. Where things went on around you that didn't directly impact you, and that you could not do anything about, but just were. Kind of like real life.



I wish they made more games like this. Love the post apocalyptic genre. I love the way they made the world come alive (for me, at least). Yeah, the combat was a bit weak at times, but they fixed a lot of that in Last light. Plus, i loved the stealth mechanic. Absolutely top notch implementation of stealth and quiet kills. At least IMHO. Click to expand...

Yep. Agree with this. (I only played 2033, haven't yet played Last Light.) I'm not a fan of QTEs, but I don't mind cut-scenes if they're not way too long. Some games are better with a bit of linearity, and heavier on the story. Some are better with more of an open world and most interaction in-game. It really just depends on the game, and who's telling the story. Some devs (like Machine Games / Starbreeze) for example, can tell a compelling story. (specifically Riddick and Wolfenstein TNO) come to mind. Some devs should just let you create your own.2033 for me was just enough of a different experience for me when it came out than what I was already playing at the time. It pulled me right in, and I enjoyed it. I can see it not being everyone's favorite game, but I think it was well done either way.