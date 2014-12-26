Metro 2033 is over hyped.

P

Proxy

Pumpkin Ghost
Joined
Apr 24, 2005
Messages
4,301
I decided to finally get Metro 2033, and Last light. I saw Metro 2033 Redux on sale and picked it up. This game so far has been nothing but cut scenes, and little game play. What little game play I have had so far has been statically shooting at easy targets, and "Quickly tap E to do... " This game doesn't let the player figure things out or make mistakes/decisions. Instead it just holds your hand like a two year old like most other modern shooters. I'm so disappointed in this game. I have heard nothing but good things about it. Well, after having played it, it sucks.

I'm going to give Alien Isolation a go. That looks like it doesn't hold your hand as much.
 
Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,003
I couldn't relate to the whole Russian apocalypse bullshit.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2004
Messages
5,152
Proxy said:
I decided to finally get Metro 2033, and Last light. I saw Metro 2033 Redux on sale and picked it up. This game so far has been nothing but cut scenes, and little game play. What little game play I have had so far has been statically shooting at easy targets, and "Quickly tap E to do... " This game doesn't let the player figure things out or make mistakes/decisions. Instead it just holds your hand like a two year old like most other modern shooters. I'm so disappointed in this game. I have heard nothing but good things about it. Well, after having played it, it sucks.

I'm going to give Alien Isolation a go. That looks like it doesn't hold your hand as much.
Click to expand...


Was never a fan of the Metro Series.

It's just another FPS with nothing original about it.

I'd pay ten bucks top for the set cause that's what I think they're worth.
 
Last edited:
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,986
I quit playing halfway thru because I got tired of rationing bullets. Once I had to start avoiding things because I didn't have the ammo to kill it, I was done. Not much of a shooter if you can't shoot. Last Light was a lot better in that aspect. Both were decent games but never did that much for me. I never finished 2033 and even tho I've had Last Light for several months, I haven't finished it either.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,518
The quick time stuff is not that frequent. It is a linear, corridor based shooter. There is some choice in the weapons you use and their ammo types. Graphics are great, and it is pretty fun. Is it a superb game? No, but it was pretty good. The story wasn't that good, especially in Last Light, and it certainly wasn't original. But they are fun games.

I would recommend finishing it. There are some quick time things towards the end of the game, but overall it is not much of an issue.
 
yourgrandma

yourgrandma

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2011
Messages
1,374
I havn't played the redux but the original is a superb game and it works better on the harder difficulties because they take less shots to kill as do you.
 
N

napkun

n00b
Joined
Dec 2, 2014
Messages
15
Metro 2033 isn't a complete disappointment. It had a nice atmosphere and is a nice breathe of fresh air from regular FPS games, but I agree it does not live up to the hype. Have fun with Alien Isolation, it's a great survival horror but kind of drops off midway through. Still a good game nonetheless
 
N

naticus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2011
Messages
1,962
Last Light is much better than 2033. That said I don't think they are amazing and they certainly don't have any replay value but they are good weekend romp for sure.
 
M

magoo

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 21, 2004
Messages
14,454
Sorry you didnt like the game.
I thought both were very well done.
when they were released, both were very much at the top of the charts.
Last Light I feel is the better of the two.

Hey, its a shooter. What did you expect?
I still play LastLight Redeux. I enjoy the game for what it is.
 
P

Proxy

Pumpkin Ghost
Joined
Apr 24, 2005
Messages
4,301
magoo said:
. . .Hey, its a shooter. What did you expect?
I still play LastLight Redeux. I enjoy the game for what it is.
Click to expand...

I know it's a shooter, and overall, shooters are my thing. However with a lot of the shooters I've played before, I knew what I was getting myself into. It was very clear. For example: When I got Counter-Strike, TF2, FEAR, or even STALKER, I knew what they were, I knew what they were supposed to be. So there was no feeling of being let down. They were exactly what they were supposed to be. I think it was due to all of the hype surrounding Metro 2033 was why I was so let down. I was expecting something far different from what I got. Metro is just another watered down shooter.
 
B

big_aug

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
2,183
I don't know what hype there was for the Metro games other than pretty good graphics and a decent atmosphere. I don't recall them being hyped at all really. I just bought Last Light Redux. I completed 2033 on Ranger and enjoyed the rationing of bullets and such. It was an enjoyable game.
 
Hornet

Hornet

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
6,624
Metro is a good game. It just isn't one that will appeal to everyone's taste. Then again, very few games do.
 
T

Thuleman

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 13, 2004
Messages
5,833
The graphics were awesome, Last Light was the better of the two, the story makes more sense if/once you read the book (but the book isn't for everyone either, I paid $15 for the book and wouldn't do so again, maybe $5 including shipping).

Still, I paid ~$5 for each game and got 11 hours out of 2033 and 13 hours out of Last Light.

Overhyped? Maybe.
Good value? Definitely.
 
J

JayJapanB

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2012
Messages
1,448
I always liked the idea of the game but never finished it.
Big Stalker fan though.
Metro wasn't quite as immersive as stalker and obviously they played quite different. Still often related due to Russia, mutants, anomalys etc.
 
C

ChronoDetector

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 1, 2008
Messages
2,673
I enjoyed the game but the stupid linear sequences and frequent cutscenes were just annoying, it seems like its a common occurrence with modern games these days and I wish gaming developers would stop doing this.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
16,652
Totally agree just a Foreign game that does the same thing as many other games in a Post Apocalyptic world.
 
M

michael.pa2

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 26, 2006
Messages
2,998
The Metro series was a big disappointment to me,given the connection the development team had with STALKER. They basically tried to copy STALKER but left out all the elements that made it so good,no open world,non-linear gameplay, no real chance to explore or interact with the in game world,just another on rails,linear FPS.Sure,the graphics are great,but it gets boring fast.
 
P

Proxy

Pumpkin Ghost
Joined
Apr 24, 2005
Messages
4,301
JayJapanB said:
I always liked the idea of the game but never finished it.
Big Stalker fan though.
Metro wasn't quite as immersive as stalker and obviously they played quite different. Still often related due to Russia, mutants, anomalys etc.
Click to expand...

I loved the STALKER games. Good times, I think I'm gonna go back and play through them again soon. I love shooters (good shooters), and played a few at a competitive level for a while.

My biggest gripe with any given shooter that will make me drop it like a bad habit, is when it's loaded with cut scenes, and quick-time events (Ex: "Quickly tap 'E' to ... "). I can't stand any game that holds your hand like that. In my opinion even the best shooters would have been bad if they were riddled with cut scenes and quick-time events, and don't even get me started on the limited menu/graphics options.
 
B

BeavermanA

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 27, 2006
Messages
2,605
I loved both games. No HUD, dark room on a 58" plasma, was intense. Haven't played the Redux versions yet though, will bite at $5 each.

Played them more like a stealth survival game though, not a shooter. Creeping around getting silencer head shots and knife kills.

In Last Light can't you only get the good ending if you kill basically no one the entire game? I forget, know I tried to murder everyone and loot their dead ass.
 
L

limitedaccess

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
7,594
You can get the good ending if you kill people. The same applies to Metro 2033.

The endings are based around a hidden moral system, you don't need to make all the possible moral choices and all avoid all the immoral choices, the combination of the two just needs to be past some hidden threshold.

It's not even really hard, not sure why people had difficulty with it, my first play through of Metro 2033 I didn't even know about the different endings or moral system at all and still got the "good" ending. Didn't understand the stealth aspect either and so killed quite a few people.
 
D

DIYmaster

n00b
Joined
Mar 25, 2014
Messages
23
If there is one thing I can say about Metro 2033 is play it in knifes only mode. It adds more value to the game and you don't have to deal with bullet sponge enemies. The knife throwing at enemies, killing them silently and quickly is the best aspect of the game. Just a shame it gets bugged sometimes trying to recover them from dead bodies. Overall I completely agree, the game doesn't hold a good replay value due to the constant cut scenes, and in few years when you rethink about replaying it, you are better off just watching the youtube speedrun instead of wasting your time. This is unfortunately the down side of this game.
 
S

spugnor

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 2, 2001
Messages
11,220
I totally loved both Metro 2033 and Last light. I guess it just wasn't your cup of tea. I felt the cutscenes added a lot of depth to the game, made it come alive. You weren't some elemental force of destruction killing everything in a quest to get to the end of the game. You were a part of a living, breathing, world. Where things went on around you that didn't directly impact you, and that you could not do anything about, but just were. Kind of like real life.

I wish they made more games like this. Love the post apocalyptic genre. I love the way they made the world come alive (for me, at least). Yeah, the combat was a bit weak at times, but they fixed a lot of that in Last light. Plus, i loved the stealth mechanic. Absolutely top notch implementation of stealth and quiet kills. At least IMHO.
 
piscian18

piscian18

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
11,021
I liked Metro 2033 a lot. Over the course of the game it gets really immersive, but it's more like an adventure game with shooter elements. Gotta be able to let yourself be absorbed to enjoy it. I thought Last Light had a weaker story but I still liked it.
 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,131
Last Light was a better game

The magic fun time sewer adventure rules. Everything with Kahn rules.
 
L

Lith1um

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
2,906
Hated the art, hated the gameplay. Tried to play it, uninstalled after 5 hours.
 
revenant

revenant

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
14,692
MacLeod said:
I quit playing halfway thru because I got tired of rationing bullets. Once I had to start avoiding things because I didn't have the ammo to kill it, I was done. Not much of a shooter if you can't shoot. Last Light was a lot better in that aspect. Both were decent games but never did that much for me. I never finished 2033 and even tho I've had Last Light for several months, I haven't finished it either.
Click to expand...

^^ this is frustrating the crap out of me. My buddy who loved Fallout3 and rationing everything said I was whining but it just doesn't suit my playing style. I chose the more "shooter" mode (less "survival" mode option) and I have enjoyed redux for the visuals but it's *such* a rail shooter and ammo is still limited.. maybe I need to 'idkfa' or something. Well.. I am going to keep at it. It's pretty enough and plays well on multiple displays.. so that's nice.
 
J

Jellylesg

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2010
Messages
2,283
Proxy said:
. What little game play I have had so far has been statically shooting at easy targets, and "Quickly tap E to do... " This game doesn't let the player figure things out or make mistakes/decisions. Instead it just holds your hand like a two year old like most other modern shooters. I
Click to expand...

Actually, this is very amusing as you're entirely wrong. There is more to the gameplay; that's just what you're choosing to do. In fact, you believe that it doesn't let the player figure things out or make mistakes/decisions because it's not holding your hand. You're assuming that the morality/mulitple endings system will be a Mass Effect style affair with very clear-cut "good/bad" choices waved in your face. It doesn't do that. You play the game how you play it and then find out later that you could have done it entirely differently, and just didn't realise it at the time because you were expecting to be spoon-fed. You don't need to be going through the game like a regular FPS, shooting and looting everything you see. In fact, that's one very quick way to get the "you suck" ending.
 
S

shifty68

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2011
Messages
2,186
metro was a fun shooter it wasn't amazing, it was decent. But its a awesome book, and reading the book made the game make loads more sense.
 
B

B2BigAl

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 23, 2003
Messages
2,076
I loved both games. Great story, awesome graphics and atmoshpere. Yeah, its linear, but so are most shooters. Sure, they give you the illusion of being open, but in the end, most of them just let you think you're making a decision that really makes no difference in the end. Wolfenstein the new order is linear as hell too, but it still has a great story and atmosphere, and has been praised for how good it is.
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,512
Wolfenstein's story is predictable as hell, too.

I didn't like 2033, but I still finished it with the good ending, anyways; though it took almost 2 years of on/off gameplay to finally finish it. I can see why someone would like it, but I can also see why its market is limited.

BTW, "not killing" something in a FPS =/= "making decisions." It's, at best, just a different playstyle.
 
S

spugnor

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 2, 2001
Messages
11,220
revenant said:
^^ this is frustrating the crap out of me. My buddy who loved Fallout3 and rationing everything said I was whining but it just doesn't suit my playing style. I chose the more "shooter" mode (less "survival" mode option) and I have enjoyed redux for the visuals but it's *such* a rail shooter and ammo is still limited.. maybe I need to 'idkfa' or something. Well.. I am going to keep at it. It's pretty enough and plays well on multiple displays.. so that's nice.
Click to expand...

Stealth kills FTW. I was always swimming in ammo, because knocking someone out doesn't cost any ammo, and you get to loot them for theirs. Hell, in last light, there is a section that netted me so much ammo, i had to keep going back to the previous area to sell ammo (to get the "pre-war" stuff), 5 or 6 times. The game really rewards stealth take downs.

I have also played through as a sniper type, but it does tend to eat ammo, just not as much (never had any running out issues as a sniper, just had less). This is not a "run and gun" game.
 
Sprayingmango

Sprayingmango

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
1,259
I like the Metro games, but they will NOT be getting more money out of me for these stupid "redux" versions. They should have rolled those out as patches for those of us that bought the games full price.
 
revenant

revenant

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 10, 2005
Messages
14,692
spugnor said:
Stealth kills FTW. I was always swimming in ammo, because knocking someone out doesn't cost any ammo, and you get to loot them for theirs. Hell, in last light, there is a section that netted me so much ammo, i had to keep going back to the previous area to sell ammo (to get the "pre-war" stuff), 5 or 6 times. The game really rewards stealth take downs.

I have also played through as a sniper type, but it does tend to eat ammo, just not as much (never had any running out issues as a sniper, just had less). This is not a "run and gun" game.
Click to expand...

Good to know.. I'll have to use that method more!
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,747
Where was the hype for this game? It always seemed pretty polarizing to me...

I didn't enjoy it until I changed out the english voice acting for the original with subtitles, increased the FOV, and played stealth-style on the highest difficulty.
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,305
I never really "got" it. Early on it was a system killer and you had to cripple the settings to make it playable...but then it looked awful. Now that you can run it with details, it's easy to discover that it never looked all that great to begin with. Prime example of a game trying to have a bullet pointed list of DX features, but not actually looking good.
In terms of the game, it just felt clumsy. I wanted to like it and the vibe seemed cool, but it just wasn't what I wanted. I got a few hours in and shelved it. I'm glad I got it on sale.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,712
spugnor said:
I totally loved both Metro 2033 and Last light. I guess it just wasn't your cup of tea. I felt the cutscenes added a lot of depth to the game, made it come alive. You weren't some elemental force of destruction killing everything in a quest to get to the end of the game. You were a part of a living, breathing, world. Where things went on around you that didn't directly impact you, and that you could not do anything about, but just were. Kind of like real life.

I wish they made more games like this. Love the post apocalyptic genre. I love the way they made the world come alive (for me, at least). Yeah, the combat was a bit weak at times, but they fixed a lot of that in Last light. Plus, i loved the stealth mechanic. Absolutely top notch implementation of stealth and quiet kills. At least IMHO.
Click to expand...

Yep. Agree with this. (I only played 2033, haven't yet played Last Light.) I'm not a fan of QTEs, but I don't mind cut-scenes if they're not way too long. Some games are better with a bit of linearity, and heavier on the story. Some are better with more of an open world and most interaction in-game. It really just depends on the game, and who's telling the story. Some devs (like Machine Games / Starbreeze) for example, can tell a compelling story. (specifically Riddick and Wolfenstein TNO) come to mind. Some devs should just let you create your own.

2033 for me was just enough of a different experience for me when it came out than what I was already playing at the time. It pulled me right in, and I enjoyed it. I can see it not being everyone's favorite game, but I think it was well done either way.
 
cthulhuiscool

cthulhuiscool

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 15, 2006
Messages
2,991
was it even hyped? iirc it got pretty meh reviews. I thought last light was better in every single way possible.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
9,712
cthulhuiscool said:
was it even hyped? iirc it got pretty meh reviews. I thought last light was better in every single way possible.
Click to expand...

As far as I remember if came out of nowhere more or less. What hyped it was the graphical requirements for the time I believe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top