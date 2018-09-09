Metal Gear Solid 1998 Intro: 4K Unreal Engine Remake

Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,003
While the original Metal Gear Solid intro retains its charm, artist Erasmus Brosdau has decided to upgrade the classic cutscene to modern standards with the help of Unreal Engine 4. The stealth action title was already remade in 2004 (“The Twin Snakes”), but Brosdau’s work is stirring the dreams of fans who want to revisit Shadow Moses on newer hardware.

Everything is real-time rendered with Unreal Engine 4 and made by Erasmus Brosdau with usage of various marketplace assets. Audio is slightly remastered, new sound FX added, slightly other edits with new shots, and a brand-new start menu animation to bring it to 2018 game quality.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,748
I'll admit, I'd like to play modernized remakes of the first two Metal Gear games as well as Metal Gear Solid. I only played MGS5 and found it over rated, but the lore is interesting. I think with linear mission progression you'll be able to skip most of the shortcomings of MGSV.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
19,968
saw this a couple hours ago, was pretty cool. I agree^ remakes of the first three would do well and gain new younger franchise followers
 
D

djoye

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2004
Messages
2,859
Never seen the original, but I imagine it wasn't this pretty. I suppose doing things like this is a great way to at least get yourself a job interview in the business. Gotta have a portfolio!
 
lostin3d

lostin3d

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 13, 2016
Messages
2,043
It's ironic. While there have been more than a few 'remasters' that basically were nothing more than a way for a double dip and shoveled into 64 bit for current consoles(Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Skyrim, more I'm sure), occasionally some have been true to the claim. The teaser in all this are the many, many fans who regularly post either a game in progress or level remade in Unreal 4 or some such. I downloaded a Tomb Raider that was awesome as well as a Crysis recently. Yet to fire up Enderall. Couldn't even tell how many I've seen on DSOG-seems like one every other day. Part of the irony is while we would all nitpick a half baked remake, I think most of us would praise projects like this seen all the way through.
 
I

Iratus

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
1,331
I had such a shitty TV when it came out that to be honest I never really knew what was going on in that intro. It was dark on dark with crushed blacks.

Nice to finally see it
 
C

Chimpee

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 6, 2015
Messages
1,535
KazeoHin said:
This is awesome. While I'm glad Kojima can move on to other things in life, I would have loved a proper remake of MGS in modern fidelity...
Click to expand...
Would love it but I have a feeling Konami will fuck it up somehow with their bullshit behaviors.
 
S

Stoly

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 26, 2005
Messages
6,611
While I think it llooks great, I'm not sure a remake would be a good idea.

The gameplay is too simplistic by today standards. And I really don't trust konami on doing a reboot that would make justice to the original

For now, the best looking version would be for the gamecube. I played it a few months ago at 4k and it looks pretty good.
 
B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,959
Stoly said:
While I think it llooks great, I'm not sure a remake would be a good idea.

The gameplay is too simplistic by today standards. And I really don't trust konami on doing a reboot that would make justice to the original

For now, the best looking version would be for the gamecube. I played it a few months ago at 4k and it looks pretty good.
Click to expand...
It is not that easy to legally get your hands on the Gamecube version. Maybe they could remake that version with a modern graphics engine?
 
N

Noghri2

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 20, 2010
Messages
126
Looks really good. I noticed a typo on the subtitles. They used wrong word for 'whether' at 1:34 of video.
 
UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
531
Just googled the unreal4 remake and wow, lads, it looks spectacular. Too bad it'll never happen..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top