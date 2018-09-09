Metal Gear Solid 1998 Intro: 4K Unreal Engine Remake

It's ironic. While there have been more than a few 'remasters' that basically were nothing more than a way for a double dip and shoveled into 64 bit for current consoles(Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Skyrim, more I'm sure), occasionally some have been true to the claim. The teaser in all this are the many, many fans who regularly post either a game in progress or level remade in Unreal 4 or some such. I downloaded a Tomb Raider that was awesome as well as a Crysis recently. Yet to fire up Enderall. Couldn't even tell how many I've seen on DSOG-seems like one every other day. Part of the irony is while we would all nitpick a half baked remake, I think most of us would praise projects like this seen all the way through.