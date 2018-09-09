Metal Gear Solid 1998 Intro: 4K Unreal Engine Remake

Megalith
While the original Metal Gear Solid intro retains its charm, artist Erasmus Brosdau has decided to upgrade the classic cutscene to modern standards with the help of Unreal Engine 4. The stealth action title was already remade in 2004 (“The Twin Snakes”), but Brosdau’s work is stirring the dreams of fans who want to revisit Shadow Moses on newer hardware.
Everything is real-time rendered with Unreal Engine 4 and made by Erasmus Brosdau with usage of various marketplace assets. Audio is slightly remastered, new sound FX added, slightly other edits with new shots, and a brand-new start menu animation to bring it to 2018 game quality.
