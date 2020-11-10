Meshify C to larger S2 Meshify worth it for high powered GPU?

I'm currently running a Ryzen 3600X with an AMD 5700 blower. I'm trying to get my hands on a 3080 or 6800 XT, which will use quite a bit more power and generate quite a bit more heat. I currently have the smaller Meshify C case, but see that Micro Center has its big brother on sale for $109.Mine is configured with dual 140mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust. With the larger S2 I could do three 140mm intakes and a 140mm exhaust. Do you think it's worth spending the money to get the bigger one? I'm sure I could sell my current one for $40 to $50, or repurpose it for a friend etc.Thanks!