Memtest86+ reports different timings depending on the slot (channel) - potential issues?

Hello,



Recently a circuit breaker tripped and after that, my PC started showing a lot of segmentation faults. I checked the file system and it seemed clean, so I tested RAM with memtest86+. I found out that one of the sticks became faulty (many Memtest errors and segmentation faults when booting up with single stick). The other stick seems to be ok (currently running on the system I am using), but there are a few symptoms that I observed:



1. It gets Memtest error on the first run (usually during the first pass) right after I re-seat it into a slot. If I rerun the test, it goes through without any errors (8 - 13 passes). I tested on each slot and I saw this happening a few times.

2. Memtest reported different timings for the same RAM stick on different slots: Slot A1 and A2 reported 9-9-9-24, which is what the RAM is rated for. Slot B1 and B2 reported 6-6-6-20. This was consistent on both sticks (I tested each stick on each slot).



My question is: are there any other parts that can be faulty? I am not sure if above symptoms are signs of malfunction. I was going to replace RAM only, but if other parts like motherboard or CPU are also malfunctioning, I may need to upgrade the system. With one RAM stick, I am not seeing any issues on the running machine.



My PC spec:

Asus P8Z77-V

Intel i5-3570K

Crucial Ballistix Sport 4GB x 2 RAM (kit) <-- one became faulty

Corsair CX600 PSU



Thank you.