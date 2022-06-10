Memory Upgrade Causes PC/CPU Slowdown/Higher Usage



Not going to details but I finally upgraded my



DDR3-1333 PC3-10666 4X4GB (A-Tech , had great ratings)

to

DDR3L-1600 PC3-12800 4X8GB (G-Skill Sniper)



I have Windows 7 (64bit) with i5-2500K, 1TB SSD on GIGABYTE GA-Z68XP-UD3 LGA 1155



It was great my mobo accepted it bec it did not accept many others before, but now my PC is def slower....



First CPU was at 100% consistently and I could not get new results for Windows Experience because of this error:



.... Unable to start the kernel logger. The logger is in use by another application..... etc



So I disables all but the MS processes in msconfig and rebooted... now my CPU is not always at 100% but the PC is still obviously SLOWER than before.



CPU processes are "normal".. all apps that are open, nothing unusual there.

My current stats are:



CPU: 7.5

RAM: 7.6

GPU: 7.9

Gaming GPU: 7.9

Primary HD: 5.9 (this low for a Samsung SSD?)



And currently my CPU usage fluctuates from 25% to about 50% with just Thunderbird and Firefox (about 35 tabs) open.



Then later it went up to CPU 100% again with Firefox taking up up to 21 on the CPU scale in “Processes”… wth?



FYI with the previous RAM, my PC still worked VERY well after a reboot and open were Thunderbird and Chrome (150+ tabs open). Its when I started to open more browsers and Photoshop etc, then it started to suffer.



Could it be bad memory?

Just ran a spyware scan a few days ago but... ?

Something not showing up in the processes?

I have everything in boot startup disabled besides Avast, Acronis, Realtek Audio, and Intel CUIx3.



I have also rebooted my PC a few times already.



(I want to upgrade to Win 10 now, but I dont want to pile crap on top of crap if there is some issue with my CPU or HD etc., need to solve this before taking the next step...)



Thanks!