GreatestOne
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 15, 2005
- Messages
- 464
Memory Upgrade Causes PC/CPU Slowdown/Higher Usage
_________________________________________
Not going to details but I finally upgraded my
DDR3-1333 PC3-10666 4X4GB (A-Tech , had great ratings)
to
DDR3L-1600 PC3-12800 4X8GB (G-Skill Sniper)
I have Windows 7 (64bit) with i5-2500K, 1TB SSD on GIGABYTE GA-Z68XP-UD3 LGA 1155
It was great my mobo accepted it bec it did not accept many others before, but now my PC is def slower....
First CPU was at 100% consistently and I could not get new results for Windows Experience because of this error:
.... Unable to start the kernel logger. The logger is in use by another application..... etc
So I disables all but the MS processes in msconfig and rebooted... now my CPU is not always at 100% but the PC is still obviously SLOWER than before.
CPU processes are "normal".. all apps that are open, nothing unusual there.
My current stats are:
CPU: 7.5
RAM: 7.6
GPU: 7.9
Gaming GPU: 7.9
Primary HD: 5.9 (this low for a Samsung SSD?)
And currently my CPU usage fluctuates from 25% to about 50% with just Thunderbird and Firefox (about 35 tabs) open.
Then later it went up to CPU 100% again with Firefox taking up up to 21 on the CPU scale in “Processes”… wth?
FYI with the previous RAM, my PC still worked VERY well after a reboot and open were Thunderbird and Chrome (150+ tabs open). Its when I started to open more browsers and Photoshop etc, then it started to suffer.
Could it be bad memory?
Just ran a spyware scan a few days ago but... ?
Something not showing up in the processes?
I have everything in boot startup disabled besides Avast, Acronis, Realtek Audio, and Intel CUIx3.
I have also rebooted my PC a few times already.
(I want to upgrade to Win 10 now, but I dont want to pile crap on top of crap if there is some issue with my CPU or HD etc., need to solve this before taking the next step...)
Thanks!
_________________________________________
Not going to details but I finally upgraded my
DDR3-1333 PC3-10666 4X4GB (A-Tech , had great ratings)
to
DDR3L-1600 PC3-12800 4X8GB (G-Skill Sniper)
I have Windows 7 (64bit) with i5-2500K, 1TB SSD on GIGABYTE GA-Z68XP-UD3 LGA 1155
It was great my mobo accepted it bec it did not accept many others before, but now my PC is def slower....
First CPU was at 100% consistently and I could not get new results for Windows Experience because of this error:
.... Unable to start the kernel logger. The logger is in use by another application..... etc
So I disables all but the MS processes in msconfig and rebooted... now my CPU is not always at 100% but the PC is still obviously SLOWER than before.
CPU processes are "normal".. all apps that are open, nothing unusual there.
My current stats are:
CPU: 7.5
RAM: 7.6
GPU: 7.9
Gaming GPU: 7.9
Primary HD: 5.9 (this low for a Samsung SSD?)
And currently my CPU usage fluctuates from 25% to about 50% with just Thunderbird and Firefox (about 35 tabs) open.
Then later it went up to CPU 100% again with Firefox taking up up to 21 on the CPU scale in “Processes”… wth?
FYI with the previous RAM, my PC still worked VERY well after a reboot and open were Thunderbird and Chrome (150+ tabs open). Its when I started to open more browsers and Photoshop etc, then it started to suffer.
Could it be bad memory?
Just ran a spyware scan a few days ago but... ?
Something not showing up in the processes?
I have everything in boot startup disabled besides Avast, Acronis, Realtek Audio, and Intel CUIx3.
I have also rebooted my PC a few times already.
(I want to upgrade to Win 10 now, but I dont want to pile crap on top of crap if there is some issue with my CPU or HD etc., need to solve this before taking the next step...)
Thanks!