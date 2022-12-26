Memory testing beyond memtest86?

Hey I have a 32G kit of DDR4 3200MHz (i dont recall make and model off the top of my head i can get the details latter if needed) anyway I was using the kit in my main rig back in 2019 and even thought it was 100% in memtest86 it was having small issues, random crashes in games like stellaris and other system instability issues/crashes. At the time I was not sure what the issue was but I figured it might be the memory even thought it tested fine so I swapped it out and no more issues, kinda forgot about the 32G kit that I had just laying around for a few years but then rediscovered it recently and figured its a shame to just have a 32 Gb kit unused when I have VM that can certainly use the memory but first I need to make sure this memory is issue free, I know I said that I sawpped it and my system got better but that system also had a MOBD fail on it too and I cant remember if that was before or after I swapped the mem. Anyhow is there a procedure to 100% test the mem beyond memtest86, pls let me know as I would like to use this mem with confidence.



Thanks.