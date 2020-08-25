Memory occupancy mystery

Something has been happening to my computer with my memory, and I can't pinpoint what it is.



What can take over memory and as a result slow down things?



Some time ago, not on this setup, I had a program (task manager) that took over the CPU, and I could never cure the problem, in spite of a lot of solutions I found in Google.



Now it's the memory: right now I have 32GB memory and 31.8GB is being used by something I can't find what it is.



It doesn't show in Task Manager, in Processes. It says 98% is occupied, but I'm sure that if I add up each part it doesn't total 32GB.



So what might be happening and how can I found what's taking up my memory?



BTW: this disappears if I boot the PC again, going to a few thousand GBs. I never watched to see in what precise moment this phenomenon happened, o what to watch it with. Task Manager seems not to be showing what it is.



Any clues?