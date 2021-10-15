Hi guys,



I have a bit of a memory dilemma. I want top upgrade to 32gb of ram, I currently have CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 on a Ryzen 3600X system.



When I purchased it I didn't realize that there were two versions of this ram, the one I have and CMK16GX4M2Z3200C16.



The Z version is supposed to always be Samsung B die and the B version (the one I have) people say is usually Hytnix.



The thing is, I think the B version I have is Samsung though it doesn't specify B die. The Manufacturer says Samsung and it just says 8gb/1 die but I'm assuming that's a Samsung B Die.



Now, I'm not sure if I should go for the same model I have and risk getting a Hynix version or go for the Z which is always B die.



There are a couple of other differences between them as well.



B version has SPD 2133 with minimum timings of 15-15-15-36-50

Z version has SPD 2666 with minimum timings of 18-18-18-43-61

They also have different read latency support, B up to 16T and Z up to 24T



That's all from Thaiphoon info, the tested speeds is 3200 and 16-18-18-35 on both.



So which is technically the better memory? I know the Z is supposed to be for AMD and people have good results with it. I've been OK with the B though I do get some strange stuttering sometimes but I'm not sure if that's due to the ram or not.



I may consider moving over to the Z version if that's a better option. I know people have really good results getting higher speeds and tighter timings with the Samsung B-die Z version so I'm not sure why the B version I have has different specs if it's the same memory module on there.



Any advice would be very appreciated.