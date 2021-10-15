Memory dilemma

Hi guys,

I have a bit of a memory dilemma. I want top upgrade to 32gb of ram, I currently have CMK16GX4M2B3200C16 on a Ryzen 3600X system.

When I purchased it I didn't realize that there were two versions of this ram, the one I have and CMK16GX4M2Z3200C16.

The Z version is supposed to always be Samsung B die and the B version (the one I have) people say is usually Hytnix.

The thing is, I think the B version I have is Samsung though it doesn't specify B die. The Manufacturer says Samsung and it just says 8gb/1 die but I'm assuming that's a Samsung B Die.

Now, I'm not sure if I should go for the same model I have and risk getting a Hynix version or go for the Z which is always B die.

There are a couple of other differences between them as well.

B version has SPD 2133 with minimum timings of 15-15-15-36-50
Z version has SPD 2666 with minimum timings of 18-18-18-43-61
They also have different read latency support, B up to 16T and Z up to 24T

That's all from Thaiphoon info, the tested speeds is 3200 and 16-18-18-35 on both.

So which is technically the better memory? I know the Z is supposed to be for AMD and people have good results with it. I've been OK with the B though I do get some strange stuttering sometimes but I'm not sure if that's due to the ram or not.

I may consider moving over to the Z version if that's a better option. I know people have really good results getting higher speeds and tighter timings with the Samsung B-die Z version so I'm not sure why the B version I have has different specs if it's the same memory module on there.

Any advice would be very appreciated.
 
If it posts its good. I'd just try to run with both sticks and see what happens. I've had mixed sets of memory in my computer for years with zero issues. My current 64GB is about as different as can be with one set being samsung, one set being hynix, one being dual rank and one being single rank.

Just try to run them at a slower speed to start, then bump up the voltage and see if its stable at the faster speed.
 
