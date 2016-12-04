MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries announced!

Source As the title says, Piranha Games has announced MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. A new single player MechWarrior title. It will release in 2018. Here is what the official site has to say: With the factual information out of the way: Holy crap! Between this and the stuff at Sony's Playstation Experience today has been insane when it comes to game aoouncements. The pre-alpha footage looks so nice. There isn't too much to take away from it other than it looks nice graphically and does feel a bit like the old MechWarrior games. I've been dying for a new single-player MechWarrior game for a long time. I really hope this turns out good, it's been a long time since we've had a good mech game that focuses on single player. Obviously some parts of the footage looks a bit rough, but it does seem like they're potentially off to a good start. ----------------------------------------------------------- Video: Pre-Alpa footage Gameplay demo (thanks Boocake) Mechcon 2017 trailer Articles: Destructoid preview https://www.destructoid.com/hands-on-with-mechwarrior-5-mercenaries-477102.phtml