MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries announced!

I spent hours upon hours playing Mechwarrior 2. When I got a new P100 machine that game was one of the first games that I went out and bought.



I don't remember too much about it now being as it was about 20 years ago but I do remember playing the hell out of that game. I loved that game. I look at it now and wonder how I could have been so enthralled by the graphics and gameplay but that's just progression I suppose.



On a side note, I do miss Virtual World. Being in a cockpit playing a Mechwarrior style game kind of ruined me for Mechwarrior games. With all that being said, I never played another Mechwarrior game after that.



This looks pretty cool though.

