Yep, theyve been in stock at the MI Madison Heights store for a while now. $549.99 cpu and $449.99 for the dark hero 8...and a solid gpu still costs more than both combined, unless of course you hit the msrp lotto.
It definitely seems like CPUs are much more readily available. All of them were in stock at AMD.com for a decent amount of time last Thursday. In a month or two it won't be that hard to get a 5900 or 5950. So far it has basically mirrored the 3900/3950 launch. They were harder to come by initially, but in a few months they were pretty easy to find at MSRP.
Nobody wants that CPU at MSRP. $399 is more reasonable and brings the $/core into line with the 5600x. Even NE was running a "Shell Shocker" at $429 recently. I had one. It's a nice CPU other than the power draw. You can either get 65W with the 5600x or 12/16 cores within the same TDP window if you spend more.