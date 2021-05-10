MC has 25

fightingfi

fightingfi

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
3,231
Local Houston Texas store Microcenter has 25 ava amd 5900x in stock!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
  • Like
Reactions: DrDoU
like this
H

hititnquitit

Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
985
Yep, theyve been in stock at the MI Madison Heights store for a while now. $549.99 cpu and $449.99 for the dark hero 8...and a solid gpu still costs more than both combined, unless of course you hit the msrp lotto.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,636
Dallas has had them in stock for a few days now. Buddy of mine went and picked up a 5900x no problem on Saturday.
 
wra18th

wra18th

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 11, 2009
Messages
7,991
NJ has a bunch of 5950X, 5900X, 5800X and 5600X. 25+ of each.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,163
It definitely seems like CPUs are much more readily available. All of them were in stock at AMD.com for a decent amount of time last Thursday. In a month or two it won't be that hard to get a 5900 or 5950. So far it has basically mirrored the 3900/3950 launch. They were harder to come by initially, but in a few months they were pretty easy to find at MSRP.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
28,163
fightingfi said:
I looked again and i see the 5800x is now 399.99 i paid 429 :p
Click to expand...

Nobody wants that CPU at MSRP. $399 is more reasonable and brings the $/core into line with the 5600x. Even NE was running a "Shell Shocker" at $429 recently. I had one. It's a nice CPU other than the power draw. You can either get 65W with the 5600x or 12/16 cores within the same TDP window if you spend more.
 
D

DrDoU

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
2,691
Houston micro center has several 5000 series CPU’s on sale. 5600x for 279.99 and 5800x for 399.99 and 5950x.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top