Maximus X Formula (Z370) misidentifying m.2 after adding second one

So many moons ago I pulled my 1TB m.2 to upgrade to a 2TB. I restored my backup image to the 2TB and life was good. I recently decided to add back the 1TB in the m2.2 slot at the bottom to use as a cache drive.



Upon doing so I could not get the pc to see my main 2TB SSD in the m2.1 slot. Why was it picking up the older smaller drive in the (what i thought was) secondary slot first only? Is the slot that installs at the bottom with the adapter/perpendicular to the board actually the primary? (aka should i be swapping my nvme drives?)



Moving on, I was able to rectify the issue by using a recovery disk to run diskpart and wipe the drive in the m2.2 slot (the old 1tb) and the bios then saw both and allowed me into windows and life was good again.



However now as I look in device manager, it's picking up my primary SSD as "NVMe Samsung SSD 970 SCSI Disk Device" and my secondary as "Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 1TB"



Basically I want to know which nvme slot is actually the primary, and how to rectify the identification proclivity in device manager. my 2TB was identified as "Samsung SSD 970 EVO Plus 2TB" before adding the 1TB but the 1TB seems to be the gift that keeps on giving which the system wants to defer to even after wiping.