Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered– State of Play June 2022 Announce Trailer I PC Games
Coming to PC on August 12th...
Woot! Now I wont need a PS5 eventually either .the sequel Miles Morales is also officially coming to PC in Fall 2022
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/06/02/marvels-spider-man-series-is-coming-to-pc/
Spider-Man is an amazing game, I recently played it and got the platinum trophy. It's a blast, and it's just a nice relaxing game too. Just web slinging around, especially way up high, they made it amazing.
I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity
5.5. There is a PSP Vita games too.
what does ping me mean?
Quoting any post will send the OP a notification.Quoting my user ID which sends me a notification.
because you said there wasn't a PSP Uncharted game...there was...I attached the picture in that post
That's the equivalent of posting a picture of Super Mario 64, then proceeding to claim that you just proved that Mario 64 is available on the Super Nintendo.
You have no idea what you're talking about (as usual).
It doesn't matter which it's for, you were wrong that there were only 4.5 games.There is no such thing as a "PSP Vita". If you try and put Uncharted Golden Abyss into a PSP, it won't fit. Again, you have no idea what you are talking about. Golden Abyss is a Playstation Vita game, not a PSP game.
You're harping on a straw man. Fact: you were wrong. Deal with it. Oh, and ping ZodaEX!No, it does matter. It's important to know the platform you are on before you buy a video game or else it won't work and you've wasted your money.
$50 each no doubt.Is that you, John Wayne? Is this me?
Also wondering how much they'll charge for this one.